Chennai's Amma Canteens to get Rs 21 cr overhaul

Chennai: Amid complaints of not being maintained properly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced that Amma Canteens, a brainchild of the erstwhile AIADMK government, that sell food at highly subsidised price, across the city, will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 21 crore.

Stalin said Rs 14 crore will be spent on upgrading 388 canteens, including those in seven government hospitals, in Chennai, while Rs 7 crore will be allotted for replacing old utensils with new ones. The announcement came after Stalin visited an Amma Unavagam in Teynampet in the heart of Chennai and interacted with customers.

The canteens were first introduced in 2013 by the then-Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in Chennai, following which hundreds of outlets were opened across the country.

Amma Unavagam, over the years, has become a haven for under-privileged and bachelors due to its highly subsidised price – where an idli costs Rs 1, a plate of pongal sets one back by Rs 5, variety rice comes for Rs 5, curd rice and a plate of chapatti for Rs 3 each.