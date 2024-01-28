Chennai's 'last Jew' fights to preserve the legacy of his ancestors

David Levi asserts that he holds the distinction of being the final Jew to have resided in Chennai. Government records support this claim, designating Levi's family as the last Jewish household in the capital of Tamil Nadu, reported BBC — a claim that the publication could not independently confirm.
Levi left the country in 2020 due to security concerns stemming from a property dispute. Presently residing in Germany with his family, Chennai remains Levi's cherished first home, and he is steadfast in his commitment to preserving his community's culture and history.
The Levi family, tracing its roots to Portuguese origins, spanned over ten generations in Chennai, historically part of the Madras province during British rule. Levi's great-grandmother, Rosa, named after the Tamil word for rose, married Isaac Henriques De Castro, a diamond trader from Amsterdam. Tragically, the couple met their demise during the Holocaust in Germany in 1944. Following their deaths, Levi's grandfather returned to India, marking the continuity of the family's connection to Chennai.
Motivated by a desire to prevent the legacy of his ancestors from fading away, Levi has been diligently documenting his family's history and the broader Jewish presence in Chennai on his Facebook page. In 2020, he petitioned the Tamil Nadu archaeology department to assume responsibility for his family's artifacts, including sacred Jewish texts, religious ritual utensils, and items from a demolished synagogue where Levi's grandfather served as the last rabbi. The request is under consideration, with officials verifying ownership and age, a process expected to take at least a year, BBC said in its report.
This cabinet filled with Judaica dating as far back as the 1700s is displayed at the home of Davvid’s mother, Sarah.
Credit: Kulanu.org
According to India's 2011 census, only two Jews were recorded in Tamil Nadu, down from 45 in the Madras province in 1921. Historians emphasize the potential historical value of Levi's artifacts, shedding light on a lesser-known aspect of Jewish immigration and the once vibrant Jewish community in Chennai. The artifacts could also contribute to understanding the broader history of the Jewish community in India, which, despite its rich legacy, is gradually disappearing from public memory.
Levi's efforts extend beyond personal preservation, seeking to highlight the historical importance of the Jewish community in India. Other historians too underscore the need to protect historical monuments and artifacts related to the Jewish community in various states, reinforcing the idea that their history is an integral part of India's diverse heritage.