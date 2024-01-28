Chennai's 'last Jew' fights to preserve the legacy of his ancestors

David Levi asserts that he holds the distinction of being the final Jew to have resided in Chennai. Government records support this claim, designating Levi's family as the last Jewish household in the capital of Tamil Nadu, reported BBC — a claim that the publication could not independently confirm.

Levi left the country in 2020 due to security concerns stemming from a property dispute. Presently residing in Germany with his family, Chennai remains Levi's cherished first home, and he is steadfast in his commitment to preserving his community's culture and history.

The Levi family, tracing its roots to Portuguese origins, spanned over ten generations in Chennai, historically part of the Madras province during British rule. Levi's great-grandmother, Rosa, named after the Tamil word for rose, married Isaac Henriques De Castro, a diamond trader from Amsterdam. Tragically, the couple met their demise during the Holocaust in Germany in 1944. Following their deaths, Levi's grandfather returned to India, marking the continuity of the family's connection to Chennai.