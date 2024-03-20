Clipping Governors’ powers, scrapping CAA: Key takeaways from DMK manifesto

Chennai: Weaving its Lok Sabha manifesto around its pet issue of ensuring “true autonomy” to states, including clipping of powers vested with Governors, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday promised to repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and junk the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, piloted by the BJP, if voted to power.

Implementation of its flagship welfare schemes like free breakfast for primary school children, Rs 1,000 for women heads of families across the country, scrapping of toll booths on National Highways, junking the National Education Policy (NEP), and exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu are some of the other key promises made in the manifesto.

Releasing the 68-page document at the DMK headquarters, party President M K Stalin expressed the fear that the BJP will do “anything to destroy” India’s “secular fabric and cooperative federal structure” if it came to power for a third consecutive term at the Centre. He accused the BJP of trying to weaken the states by reducing their share of revenue and decision-making and alleged that compliant states are treated conducive, while those “standing firm” for their rights are “targeted as enemies.”