Chennai: Putting an end to all speculation on alliance, the Congress has constituted a five-member committee to hold talks with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on the modalities of the electoral understanding, including seat-sharing for the 2026 assembly polls. 

The committee will be chaired by Girish Raya Chodankar, AICC in-charge for TN and Puducherry, and consists of state unit chief K Selvaperunthagai, Congress floor leader in Assembly Rajesh Kumar, Suraj Hegde, and Nivedith Alva, the last two from Karnataka. 

"The committee will initiate talks with alliance parties," Selvaperunthagai said in a statement. 

'DMK's message to Congress'

Sources told DH that the committee was constituted after the DMK leadership sought clarity on the alliance between the two parties from the Congress High Command. The development comes close on the heels of intense speculation that the Congress cadres want an alliance with Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) of actor Vijay for the 2026 elections. 

"A member from the DMK's first family met AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi earlier this week seeking to clear the confusion. The family member carried a message from DMK chief M K Stalin and conveyed it to both," a source aware of the developments told DH. 

The DMK was not happy with the speculation that Congress was warming up to Vijay, conveyed its displeasure to the party, and said the onus was on the national outfit to clarify its position. Selvaperunthagai had said "good news was on the way" on Thursday after deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin asserted that the Congress-DMK alliance was strong.

"We had to put an end to the speculation as some of our leaders gave credence to it by praising Vijay. Though there was no plan to break away from the DMK alliance, the recent developments warranted a reassurance, and this committee addresses that need," another source said.

Seat-sharing talks

A senior party leader told DH that the DMK has indicated that they will not have any issue in allotting the same number of seats that alliance parties contested in 2021. "However, almost all political parties want more seats. These will be discussed during seat-sharing talks," the leader added. 

Sources said the committee will hold initial discussions with the DMK panel in-charge for seat-sharing with alliance partners. They added that the Congress will demand an increase from the 25 seats allotted to it by the DMK in the 2021 assembly elections seeking adequate representation for the 4.5 per cent vote share it brings to the alliance table.

"This committee will lay the groundwork for senior leaders to take up from where they leave and finalise the alliance and the number of seats. Anyways, the number will be decided only between the Stalin and Kharge-Rahul Gandhi combo," another source said.

Senior leader P Chidambaram was one of the first to welcome the constitution of the committee, saying it underscores the unity of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance. "I believe this announcement will put an end to the rumors that are occasionally spread under the guise of official news," Chidambaram added.

Congress and DMK have fought every election since 2004 except the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, but the seats contested by the national party in the assembly elections have been on the decline.

'Seats allotted to Congress on the decline'

From 48 in 2006, the party got 63 seats in 2011 but this was reduced to 41 in 2016 and further to 25 in 2021, the lowest number the Congress has contested so far. Congress currently has 17 MLAs and many leaders want the party's strength in the Assembly to increase by contesting more seats in the 2026 assembly elections.

DH had on November 17 reported that the faction-ridden TN Congress unit was split into three divergent views regarding the alliance.

One faction wants the Congress to accept whatever numbers the DMK allot to them; the second wants the party to bargain for 40 to 45 seats and power sharing with the DMK; and the third wants the party to explore an electoral tie-up with Vijay's TVK.

Those who clamoured for the third option pointed to the gradual reduction of the seats to the party and DMK leaders' ignoring Congress cadres and not protecting their interests as reasons for their idea.

The speculation intensified after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to Vijay a day after a stampede at his rally in Karur on September 27 that led to the death of 41 people to express his condolences.Though Congress said the telephone call was made as a courtesy call, and nothing political should be read into the "gesture", rumours continued to swirl.