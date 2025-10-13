<p>The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at premises linked to Sresan Pharma, the manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup and top officials of Tamil Nadu drugs control office in Chennai, news agency <em>PTI</em> reported quoting officials. </p><p>The raids came in the wake of the investigation against the Kanchipuram-based manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup, linked to the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh, which has brought to light lapses by the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration in enforcing basic regulatory norms.</p><p>Licensed in 2011 by the Tamil Nadu Food and Drug Administration (TNFDA), Sresan Pharma continued operations unchecked for over a decade despite its dismal infrastructure and multiple violations of national drug safety rules, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation said.</p>