Couldn’t represent state at Sri Lanka event due to late clearance, Tamil Nadu govt clarifies

“Till 8.30 pm on November 1, we didn’t get the clearance from the MEA. After discussions with officials, I asked the concerned to cancel the flight tickets because I felt the permission won’t come through in the night,” Thennarasu told reporters on Monday.

However, the MEA clearance was granted at around 9.30 pm on November 1 but the ticket was cancelled by then, the minister added.

Thennarasu also said the event organisers contacted the Chief Minister’s Office at around 11 am on November 2 to check the possibility of a video message from him. “The request was accepted and the video message was sent within 2 hours. But it was not played at the event. We don’t know what happened,” the Finance Minister said.

However, Thennarasu said, responding to a question, that he will not blame anyone but “clarified” the government’s position. A media report said Stalin’s message was not played at the event due to non-clearance by India.

Known as Hill Country Tamils, the community is concentrated in the Central part of Sri Lanka after having migrated from India, particularly Tamil Nadu, in the 19th and 20th century to Sri Lanka to work in tea, coffee, and rubber plantations. These people are not related to ethnic Tamils in Sri Lanka who live in north-eastern parts of the island nation.