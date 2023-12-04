Cyclone Michaung: Chennai hit by heavy rains, low-lying areas inundated

MeT department said most parts of the city were experiencing gusty winds with Ennore recording 75 kmph and Nungambakkam 65 kmph.

As a result of the continued rains, the Southern Railway suspended train operations on a bridge between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi on the Chennai-Vijayawada-New Delhi route.

Several low-lying areas of the city were inundated with rains pounding since Sunday evening. The government has already declared public holiday in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts on Monday in view of the heavy rains.

As the city continues to reel under heavy rains, several people took to social media to express fear about rising water levels. The state government too sent out text messages asking people not to step out of their homes.

The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rains for the whole of Monday under the influence of the cyclone. It said the Cyclonic storm lay centered about 210 km east-northeast of Puducherry, 150 km east-southeast of Chennai, 250 km southeast of Nellore, 360 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 380 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam.

It is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Westcentral Bay Of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts by December 4th forenoon, the IMD said.

“Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during forenoon of December 5 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph,” the IMD added.

Independent weather blogger, who tweets under the handle Chennai Rains on X platform, said as Cyclone Michaung is gradually moving up, Chennai and suburbs are currently under the most sustained and heaviest spell of rains.

“This is expected to continue for the next couple of hours. Some reduction may happen during morning hours but complete stop unlikely. Do not step outside unless it is essential as strong gust of winds affecting most parts of North coastal Tamil Nadu,” it said in an early morning update.