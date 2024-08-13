DMK allies to boycott Tamil Nadu Governor’s ‘At Home’ reception

Chennai: Three alliance partners of the ruling DMK, including Congress, on Tuesday decided to boycott the ‘At Home’ to be hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday on the occasion of Independence Day in protest against his actions that they said go against the “principles of federalism and the Constitution.”

While Congress, MDMK, and CPI (M) declared their intention not to attend the reception in Raj Bhavan, the DMK will take a call on its stand by Wednesday after Chief Minister M K Stalin holds a discussion with party seniors in the wake of the standoff between the government and the governor on a slew of issues.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) chief K Selvaperunthagai said the party decided to boycott the reception to “express” people’s protest against the Governor who has been working “overtime” against the democratically elected government led by Stalin.