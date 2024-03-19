DMK complaints against participation of students in PM roadshow, Nirmala’s ‘hate speech’

As images of students under the age of 14 participating in an election rally, which is against the rules of the Election Commission of India (ECI) went viral, Coimbatore district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said they are inquiring into the matter and sought reports from Chief Education Officer and Joint Commissioner, Labour Department.

“Suitable action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry,” Pati said.

In a three-page petition addressed to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the DMK alleged that the children were carrying BJP flags in their hands during the road show. “The said act done by the BJP is directly against the notification issued by the Election Commission of India and is also in direct violation of Child Labour and Prohibition Act,” DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi said in the petition.

Enclosing a copy of the video clipping of the roadshow, Bharathi demanded that the ECI order a probe into the issue and take necessary action against the BJP to protect children from child labour by preventing their participation in election related works and campaigns.

In the second complaint, Bharathi said Sitharaman, while speaking at an event on March 16 hours after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force, had questioned people’s choice of voting for a party which she said was “destroying and swindling temples and destroying” (Hindu) religion.

“The above said false statement by Sitharaman is made with a view to evoke religious feelings of a particular religion, in connection with the elections,” the DMK said, and sought action against her.