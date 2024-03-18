DMK concludes allocation of Lok Sabha constituencies for allies

The DMK has already allotted Madurai and Dindigul to CPI(M), Nagapattinam and Tiruppur to CPI and the reserved seats of Chidambaram and Villupuram to VCK. The IUML will contest from Ramanathapuram and the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katch (KMDK) is set to fight from Namakkal on the Rising Sun symbol.