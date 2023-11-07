DMK leader’s statement on Nagas belittles entire population: Nagaland Governor

Chennai: Nagaland Governor L Ganesan on Tuesday condemned DMK leader R S Bharathi’s speech in which he called Nagas as “dog eaters”, saying “stereotyping” and “belittling” entire population based on the dietary preference of a few is not “only disrespectful but inevitably leads to the distortion” of their identity.
Ganesan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, said the unwarranted assumption by Bharathi, branding the whole Naga community as dog-eaters, is not only in poor taste but also maligns the diverse and dignified culture. At an event on Saturday, Bharathi, while talking about Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi’s approach towards the DMK dispensation, spoke about the latter’s tenure in Nagaland.
“They (Nagas) drove him away. Don’t mistake me for giving this example. People in Nagaland eat dog meat. They celebrated his transfer from the state like they celebrate Deepavali. If those who eat dog meat can be so sensitive that they chase the Governor out of their state, what about us (Tamils) who add salt to our food,” Bharathi had said.
The comments triggered a massive controversy with Ravi asking Bharathi not to “insult” Nagas and Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai tearing into the former DMK MP for reducing himself into a “street thug” by making such a comment.
In a statement, Ganesan said Nagaland is home to a rich and varied heritage, where every tribal group brings its unique culture and tradition to the state’s vibrant tapestry.
“To stereotype and belittle the entire population based on the dietary preference of a few is not only disrespectful but inevitably leads to the distortion of our identity. We must remember that eating habits are a personal choice and do not define one's character, dignity, or value. Hence, nobody should be insulted or disrespected based on such preferences,” he said.
Ganesan said a person's culture, ethics, and contribution to society characterizes them, and not what is on their plate and reiterated that Nagas are dignified and cultured people deeply committed to their rich cultural heritage.