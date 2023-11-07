DMK leader’s statement on Nagas belittles entire population: Nagaland Governor

Chennai: Nagaland Governor L Ganesan on Tuesday condemned DMK leader R S Bharathi’s speech in which he called Nagas as “dog eaters”, saying “stereotyping” and “belittling” entire population based on the dietary preference of a few is not “only disrespectful but inevitably leads to the distortion” of their identity.

Ganesan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, said the unwarranted assumption by Bharathi, branding the whole Naga community as dog-eaters, is not only in poor taste but also maligns the diverse and dignified culture. At an event on Saturday, Bharathi, while talking about Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi’s approach towards the DMK dispensation, spoke about the latter’s tenure in Nagaland.

“They (Nagas) drove him away. Don’t mistake me for giving this example. People in Nagaland eat dog meat. They celebrated his transfer from the state like they celebrate Deepavali. If those who eat dog meat can be so sensitive that they chase the Governor out of their state, what about us (Tamils) who add salt to our food,” Bharathi had said.