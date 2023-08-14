Don't harbour suicidal tendencies, face life with self-confidence: CM Stalin to youngsters after NEET-related suicide

'The bill does not await his signature. It rests with the President. Governor has no authority as far as this is concerned, though he is giving the impression that he wields authority. No matter how many lives are lost like that of Jagadeeswaran, the heart of Governor R N Ravi will not melt. Human life has no value in the times of such stone-hearted people,' Stalin said offering his deepest condolences to bereaved family of Jagatheeswaran and his father Selvasekhar.