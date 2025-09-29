Don’t spread rumour on distressing Karur stampede incident: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday warned against spreading rumours in the social media on the distressing stampede incident in Karur.</p>.<p>The deaths of 41 people in the tragic incident on September 27 was very sorrowful and the victims of the incident should not be viewed as those belonging to a particular party but ought to be seen as fellow Tamils, he said.</p>.<p>“What happened in Karur was a great tragedy. My heart is heavy due to the great sorrow. After mobilising the district administration immediately after receiving the information, I could not remain in Chennai. I rushed to Karur to console the victims,” the Chief Minister said in a video message posted on his official ‘X’ site.</p>.<p>Stating that he has been watching the posts on the social media, Stalin said it was sad that some people spread rumours about the incident or even indulged in slander.</p>.<p>“Do not spread rumour, don’t slander on the social media about the tragedy in Karur. Everyone should behave responsibly,” the Chief Minister said.</p>