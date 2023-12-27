ED accuses Tamil Nadu govt of scuttling cases against powerful persons

Chennai: The battle between the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Tamil Nadu government turned ugly on Wednesday with the Central agency accusing the State police and investigating agencies of indulging in “illegal acts” with the sole motive of “preventing” it from conducting a probe into corruption cases against “powerful persons” of the state.
The accusation by the ED came in reply to Tamil Nadu Police’s summons to Brijesh Beniwal, Assistant Director, ED, Madurai sub-zonal office, to appear before the Tallakulam police station on December 26.
The reply sent to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tallakulam range, Madurai by Atul Gupta, Assistant Director, ED, said the notice was received late by his office and noted that the agency is conducting investigations into various high-profile cases including illegal mining, and high profile corruption cases.
“We would like you to appreciate that such kind of abrupt and sudden notice without even informing the subject matter of the notice, creates unnecessary impediment in the smooth office functioning,” Gupta said, questioning the need to invoke provisions of Section 160 of CrPC requiring attendance of an officer of the ED at the first instance itself.
The ED officer also said the raids by the DVAC at the ED office in Madurai on December 1 and 2 was “illegal” and alleged that sensitive and confidential investigation records were accessed and stolen.
“…we have grievance that such kind of repeated illegal acts and abuse of provisions of CrPC is being done with the sole motive to prevent this office from conducting lawful investigations into cases of corruption registered in the State and by the powerful persons of the state,” the ED officer said.
The ED’s allegation is significant as at least three DMK seniors, including two ministers, are under the scanner of the agency in money laundering cases. The agency is also probing the sand mining case in the state.
Gupta also noted that the ED filed a criminal complaint with the Director General of Police on December 2 and sent a reminder on December 16 to register a FIR against DVAC officials. The officer also said the ED was ready to co-operate if the police gave more documents and specify the queries they need assistance with.
The tug of war between the two agencies began after Ankit Tiwari, an Enforcement Officer with ED’s Madurai office, was arrested on December 1 by DVAC officials from near a toll gate in Dindigul district after he received Rs 20 lakh as bribe from a doctor employed with the State government for not reopening the disproportionate assets (DA) case against him.
The DVAC “raid” inside the ED office was unprecedented and opened yet another rift between the DMK dispensation and the BJP-led Union Government – three State ministers are already under the scanner of the ED, whose summons to five district collectors in a sand mining case was stayed by the Madras High Court on November 28.