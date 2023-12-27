ED accuses Tamil Nadu govt of scuttling cases against powerful persons

“We would like you to appreciate that such kind of abrupt and sudden notice without even informing the subject matter of the notice, creates unnecessary impediment in the smooth office functioning,” Gupta said, questioning the need to invoke provisions of Section 160 of CrPC requiring attendance of an officer of the ED at the first instance itself.

The ED officer also said the raids by the DVAC at the ED office in Madurai on December 1 and 2 was “illegal” and alleged that sensitive and confidential investigation records were accessed and stolen.

“…we have grievance that such kind of repeated illegal acts and abuse of provisions of CrPC is being done with the sole motive to prevent this office from conducting lawful investigations into cases of corruption registered in the State and by the powerful persons of the state,” the ED officer said.

The ED’s allegation is significant as at least three DMK seniors, including two ministers, are under the scanner of the agency in money laundering cases. The agency is also probing the sand mining case in the state.