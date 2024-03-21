ED raids AIADMK's Vijayabaskar, Chennai-based real estate group in money laundering probe

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday carried out searches against AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister C Vijayabaskar apart from a Chennai-based real estate group as part of separate money laundering investigations, official sources said.

About 25 premises are being covered by the central agency as part of the two cases, the sources said.

Vijayabaskar, a former health minister, is an AIADMK strongman from Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu. The searches against him are based on a state vigilance (DVAC) investigation of 2022 linked to an alleged case of possession of disproportionate assets, they said.