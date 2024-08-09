Ex-pornstar Mia Khalifa's face appears on religious hoarding in Tamil Nadu

Former pornstar Mia Khalifa surprisingly appeared on a hoarding for a religious festival in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram.

The board with the image of Mia Khalifa was seen during the 'Aadi' festival when Tamil Nadu temples worship Goddess Amman or Parvati.

India Today reported that among the hoardings and festive lights put up at the Nagathamman and Selliyamman temples in Kuruvimalai, a hoarding of the former porn star left people in shock.