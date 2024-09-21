Former AIADMK minister R Vaithilingam booked by DVAC

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has booked former housing minister and expelled AIADMK leader R Vaithilingam and his family members for allegedly receiving bribes from a real estate major in lieu of granting planning permission for a housing project.

The filing of the case comes just days after the DVAC booked another former AIADMK minister S P Velumani, a close confidante of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, for alleged corruption in awarding tenders relating to stormwater drain and road work of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in 2018.

In an FIR filed on Friday, the DVAC booked Vaithilingam, who now owes allegiance to O Panneerselvam after being expelled from the AIADMK, his sons, and Shriram Properties. The agency alleged in its FIR that the above mentioned company routed Rs 27.9 crore bribe money to a shell company run by the family of Vaithilingam for grant of permission for planning of a residential complex.