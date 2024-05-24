Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Former Tamil Nadu DGP Rajesh Das arrested over charges of trespass, intimidation

Last year, Das, who had served as special DGP during the previous AIADMK regime, was convicted by a court in Villupuram in a case of sexual harassment of a junior woman IPS officer.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 11:15 IST
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 11:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu special DGP Rajesh Das was arrested on Friday for trespass and intimidation based on a complaint by his estranged wife, Beela Venkatesan, police said.

Venkatesan, who is the state energy secretary, had alleged that Das and his associates had trespassed into her house at Thaiyur in the city's outskirts on May 18 after assaulting the security guard.

A police official said Das has been arrested in connection with the plaint filed by Venkatesan on Monday.

Last year, Das, who had served as special DGP during the previous AIADMK regime, was convicted by a court in Villupuram in a case of sexual harassment of a junior woman IPS officer.

He had been sentenced to three years' imprisonment. In a recent order, the Supreme Court had provided him temporary relief -- a reprieve from arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 May 2024, 11:15 IST
India NewsCrimecriminal intimidationtrespass

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT