Genuine demands, not political slogans: Stalin to PM Modi on Tamil Nadu flood relief

Stalin’s appeal to the Prime Minister comes ten days after the state and Central governments sparred over the issue of funds and preparations before the floods. In his speech, the Chief Minister asked the Prime Minister to accord international status to Madurai Airport, which will help tourists from several countries who visit places like Rameswaram and Kanyakumari.

He also demanded launch of direct flights from Chennai to Tokyo in Japan and Penang in Malaysia, while seeking immediate disbursal of funds for the second phase of metro rail project in Chennai. Stalin said the Union Government should ensure that Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) provides more procurement orders to MSMEs based in Tiruchirapalli.

Touching on the issue of floods, Stalin said the Prime Minister is aware of the damages caused to public infrastructure in the flood-affected districts and demanded that they be announced as a “calamity of severe nature” so that the state gets enough funds under the National Disaster Relief Fund.

“Don’t think that we are reiterating our demands. In a country as vast as India, the primary duty of providing education, healthcare, and other basic help to crores of people is vested with the state governments. Coming up with requests for the state and reinforcing states’ rights are genuine demands of the state and not mere political slogans,” Stalin added.