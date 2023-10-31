‘Governor Ravi positioned himself as political rival’: TN govt moves SC against delay in assenting bills

The state’s plea also contended that the Governor by not “signing remission orders, day to day files, appointment orders, approving recruitment orders, granting approval to prosecute ministers, MLAs involved in corruption including transfer of investigation to CBI by Supreme Court, bills passed by Tamil Nadu legislative assembly” is bringing the entire administration to a grinding halt and creating adversarial attitude by not cooperating with the state administration.

The plea said the Governor “has positioned himself as a political rival to the legitimately elected government by hindering and obstructing the legislative assembly's ability to carry out its legislative duties by unjustly and excessively delaying the consideration of Bills that the assembly has passed”.

The state government said the Governor’s inactions have caused a constitutional deadlock between the constitutional head of the state and the elected government of the state, and that by not acting upon their constitutional functions, the Governor is toying away with the citizen’s mandate.

The Tamil Nadu government also sought direction from the SC to stipulate the outer time limit for the Governor to consider Bills passed by the Legislature sent for his assent under Article 200 of the Constitution.

The state also sought directions for disposal of all the bills, files and government orders which are pending with the governor's office within a specified timeframe.

The state claimed that the governor has failed to accord sanction for prosecution and investigation regarding various crimes of corruption involving moral turpitude of public servants and issues pertaining to the premature release of prisoners.

“By denying sanction when the investigative authorities have found prima facie evidence of corruption and have asked for permission to prosecute, the first respondent is engaging in politically motivated conduct”, said the plea.

According to Article 200, when a Bill passed by the legislature of a state is presented to the governor, he has four options: (a) he assents to the Bill; (b) he withholds assent; (c) he reserves the Bill for the consideration of the President; or (d) he returns the Bill to the legislature for reconsideration.

The state government listed out 54 pending files related to premature release of convicts, four files related to sanction for prosecution and 12 Bills, including the one pending since January 9, 2020.