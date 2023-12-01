Heavy rain leaves Chennai roads waterlogged, causing commuting tough

On Thursday (November 30), a strong persistent spell of rain left Chennai reeling with waterlogging and traffic mess.

Several pockets of the city including Nungambakkam, Meenambakkam, and Nagapattinam received 15.8mm, 14mm, and 26mm rainfall, respectively.

Due to the release of overflowing water from Chembarambakkam Lake, there were threats of floods in several low-lying areas and villages along the Adyar River banks, reported Hindustan Times.

Several arterial roads in the city were waterlogged made commuting tough not just private vehicle users, but also those using public transport. Close to one-third of MTC's bus fleet were delayed and around 400 MTC buses couldn't venture out in the water-logged areas, reported The Times of India.