High Court asks police to permit RSS route marches in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Madras High Court on Monday ordered Tamil Nadu police to grant permission for RSS route marches in 33 locations across the northern part of the state on October 22 and 29. The RSS had approached the court after police denied permission for the route marches for the second consecutive year, citing a slew of reasons.

Justice G Jayachandran, while granting permission for the route marches, which are conducted by the RSS in almost all states, also allowed the police to impose reasonable restrictions. Of the 33 locations, three are in Chennai.

Last year too, the police denied permission for the route marches, but the RSS knocked at the doors of the court and ensured that the events were held.