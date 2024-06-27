Hooch tragedy: Annamalai sends defamation notice to DMK leader

"Here's the copy of the defamation notice sent today to the Organisation Secretary of DMK, Thiru RS Bharathi, for spreading slanderous, false propaganda aimed at me to divert the attention from the misgovernance of the DMK, which led to the death of over 60 people in Kallakurichi." "We have sought Rs 1 Crore in damages, which will be used to construct & operate a deaddiction centre in Karunapuram, Kallakurichi," the BJP leader added.