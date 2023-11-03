I-T raids premises linked to Tamil Nadu PWD Minister E V Velu

Tamil Nadu Public Works Department (PWD) Minister E V Velu on Friday became the latest DMK bigwig to come under the Central agencies scanner with the Income Tax department conducting raids at nearly 40 places, including his residences and educational institutions, owned by his family.

I-T sleuths conducted raids at the premises linked to Velu at his hometown Tiruvannamalai, and at several localities in Chennai early Friday morning.

“The raids are under way. 40 locations across Tamil Nadu are being searched,” a source told DH. Velu, who is one of the most influential ministers in Chief Minister M K Stalin’s cabinet, owns several educational institutions, including engineering colleges, in Tiruvannamalai.

The raids, according to sources, are related to suspected tax evasion by the minister and his family-run institutes and businesses. Central security personnel have been placed at all locations where the I-T raid is under way.