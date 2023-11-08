IIT-M Board of Governors appoints Student Ombuds

In her role as Student Ombuds, Thilakavathi will be overseeing and addressing concerns related to student grievances, safety, and disciplinary matters, the IIT-M said, adding that she will play a crucial role in fostering and nurturing an inclusive atmosphere on the campus, ensuring that students have a supportive environment for their academic and personal growth.

“She will work closely with the institute to ensure students’ concerns are heard and addressed promptly and fairly. We are committed to continue to create a safe and nurturing campus environment that empowers students to excel in both their academic and personal pursuits,” Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, said.

The institute administration will also liaise closely with the Student Ombuds and ensure that grievances are resolved in a time-bound manner, a statement from the IIT-M said.