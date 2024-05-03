IIT-M launches M. Tech course on e-mobility for working professionals

IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti said the institution has been at the forefront of conducting upskilling programs for working professionals in the domain of e-mobility through several certificate programs and that the participants of these programs and the automotive industry have been asking for an M. Tech program as a natural follow-up.

"We are happy to launch web-enabled M. Tech in e-mobility for working professionals (WEMEM) and hope that it further drives our mission of accelerating human resource development in our nation in this domain", Kamakoti said.

The program would run over seven academic terms, with up to 3 academic terms in a calendar year. The first batch will start in the beginning of September and the participants will be selected based on a test on fundamental Mathematics and Physics Principles.