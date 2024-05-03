IIT-M launches M. Tech course on e-mobility for working professionals

Chennai: With electric vehicles being touted as the future, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Friday announced the launch of an industry-oriented web-enabled M. Tech on e-mobility for working professionals, whose unique feature is the strong relevance of content for those already working in the industry.
The M. Tech program, which was conceived with inputs from academic and industry experts, is being offered through IIT-M’s Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) from September 2024. The last date to register for the first batch is May 26.
IIT-M Director Prof V Kamakoti said the institution has been at the forefront of conducting upskilling programs for working professionals in the domain of e-mobility through several certificate programs and that the participants of these programs and the automotive industry have been asking for an M. Tech program as a natural follow-up.
"We are happy to launch web-enabled M. Tech in e-mobility for working professionals (WEMEM) and hope that it further drives our mission of accelerating human resource development in our nation in this domain", Kamakoti said.
The program would run over seven academic terms, with up to 3 academic terms in a calendar year. The first batch will start in the beginning of September and the participants will be selected based on a test on fundamental Mathematics and Physics Principles.
Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Dean, Academic Courses, IIT-M, said, the new course has been carefully structured to meet the academic credit requirements of an M. Tech degree from the institution.
Prof Andrew Thangaraj, Associate Chair, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT-M said the institution has brought in experts from the industry to deliver a few courses to ensure a good balance between theory and practice. "There will be regular assignments as well as exams for each course, ensuring a robust pedagogy", Thangaraj added.
Prof. C S Shankar Ram, Head, Department of Engineering Design, IIT-M, said the department has organically evolved as the nodal department for various e-mobility initiatives at IIT-M. "A core group of full-time faculty, Professors of Practice, Adjunct Faculty and Guest Faculty would be delivering the content. The department has also established various labs that would enable hands-on learning as part of this M. Tech program", he said.