I.N.D.I.A. bloc's LS poll victory historic, Modi became PM only due to allies' support: Stalin

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): The victory of the I.N.D.I.A. Alliance in the Lok Sabha poll was historic as the people deprived the BJP of a decisive mandate to form the government on its own, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Saturday.

Narendra Modi became prime minister only due to the support extended by Chief Ministers: N Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar and not on the BJP's strength in the Parliament, he said and claimed that this was a "defeat" to Modi as he had to depend on allies to form the government.