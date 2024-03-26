It is all in the family in TN: Political parties mostly fielding kin, DMK tops list

Even the BJP, whose biggest complaint against Opposition parties is ‘parivarvaad’, hasn’t spared itself of this trend by allotting a ticket to popular actor Raadhika, whose husband Sarath Kumar merged his party All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) with the saffron party a fortnight ago.

Raadhika is contesting from Virudhunagar against Congress whip in Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore, and DMDK’s Vijaya Prabhakar, son of the party founder late Vijayakanth.

Vaiko, whose claim to fame is his intense opposition to dynastic politics in the DMK, has succumbed to the ‘popular pattern’ by nominating his son from Tiruchirapalli, the lone seat from where his party MDMK is contesting.

PMK has nominated Sowmiya Anbumani, wife of its president and former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss, from Dharmapuri, while her brother M K Vishnuprasad is the Congress candidate from Cuddalore. Their maternal grandfather ‘Thalapathy’ K Vinayagam was one of the prime movers along with Tamil nationalist, Ma Po Sivagnanam, in retrieving parts of Tamil Nadu annexed to Andhra Pradesh during the bifurcation of the then Madras state in the 1950s.

Political analyst Prof. Gladston Xavier told DH that this kind of “nepotic politics” that is prevalent across India, not just in Tamil Nadu, is neither the best nor the healthy way as it prevents leaders being nurtured in a democratic way.

“Tamil Nadu has had a rich heritage of building democratically rich leaders who were heirless like K Kamaraj, M G Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. The current trend isn’t healthy as it is not a transferable job. A vacuum of leadership is being deliberately created because these parties have accumulated a lot of wealth and they want to defend it,” Xavier said.

No party is immune to encouraging dynastic politics, Xavier said, while pushing the need for “leadership grooming” which will augur well for democracy.