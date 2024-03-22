K Ponmudy Re-induction Updates: SC to pass order if TN Governor fails to comply with directions

The Supreme Court of Thursday, warned Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi of an official order if he fails to comply with the court's direction of re-inducting K Ponmudy as a Minister after the latter's conviction has been suspended in a Disproportionate Assets case.

CJI D Y Chandrachud gave Ravi time till today and said, "We will keep tomorrow, we will leave to the governor till tomorrow ...otherwise...we are not saying for now".