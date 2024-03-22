JOIN US
LIVE
K Ponmudy Re-induction Updates: SC to pass order if TN Governor fails to comply with directions

The Supreme Court of Thursday, warned Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi of an official order if he fails to comply with the court's direction of re-inducting K Ponmudy as a Minister after the latter's conviction has been suspended in a Disproportionate Assets case. Track the updates of the case with DH.
Last Updated 22 March 2024, 04:37 IST

Highlights
04:3622 Mar 2024

04:3622 Mar 2024

04:3622 Mar 2024

04:3622 Mar 2024

Following Ravi's refusal on Ponmudy's re-induction, state government approached the apex court on Sunday and filed an interlocutory application seeking stay in the Governor's decision. The application was filed in the earlier writ petition filed by it against the Governor over delay in assenting to bills.

04:3622 Mar 2024

On Sunday, Governor R N Ravi wrote to state's chief minister M K Stalin saying that Madras High Court held Ponmudy guilty for a 'serious offence amounting to moral turpitude, relating to corruption'.

His re-induction in the Council of Ministers while he remains tainted of corruption would be against Constitutional morality.
TN Governor R N Ravi to CM M K Stalin
04:3622 Mar 2024

The Supreme Court of Thursday, warned Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi of an official order if he fails to comply with the court's direction of re-inducting K Ponmudy as a Minister after the latter's conviction has been suspended in a Disproportionate Assets case.

CJI D Y Chandrachud gave Ravi time till today and said, "We will keep tomorrow, we will leave to the governor till tomorrow ...otherwise...we are not saying for now".

"We will not resist from passing an order directing the Governor to act as per the Constitution, it is to avoid that situation that we are giving time."
CJI D Y Chandrachud
(Published 22 March 2024, 04:37 IST)
