Kamal Haasan expresses interest in contesting Lok Sabha polls from Coimbatore

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Friday expressed his intention to contest from Coimbatore in the 2024 general elections, giving credence to speculation that his party will join the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance.

Kamal Haasan, who lost the Coimbatore (South) Assembly constituency by a narrow margin in 2021, said he would like to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the industrial city, while speaking to his partymen. “When people come to watch my movie Vikram, why won’t they come and vote for me,” Kamal was quoted as saying by his partymen.

In fact, Coimbatore was one of the very few constituencies where MNM candidates polled over 1 lakh votes in the 2019 elections. R Mahendran, who polled 1.45 lakh votes then, is now part of the DMK.

The actor-politician was talking to his party men on the preparations to be made for the Lok Sabha polls.