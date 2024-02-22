Karnataka can't move single brick to build Mekedatu dam without Tamil Nadu’s consent, says Minister

The minister said Karnataka, be it under the BJP rule or Congress administration, has always indulged in “politics” over the issue of building a reservoir across Cauvery in Mekedatu despite knowing well that the Supreme Court has made it clear that the consent of lower riparian states is imperative in this matter.

“The dam cannot be constructed just because funds have been allotted. Even if they (Karnataka) gets every clearance that is needed, the project cannot take off unless we give our consent. No one in Tamil Nadu, whichever party is in rule, won’t ever give their consent,” the minister said, in response to questions raised by MLAs from various political parties.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and legislators from other parties sought to know the government’s reaction to the mention of Mekedatu in the Karnataka budget. Members from the Opposition parties also demanded that the Tamil Nadu government should take serious efforts to ensure that Karnataka doesn’t construct the dam.