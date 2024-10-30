Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

M K Stalin, EPS pay respects to Thevar on his jayanthi as parties eye Mukkulathor community votes

Thevar, a freedom fighter and leader of the All India Forward Bloc who worked under Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, is a polarising figure in Tamil Nadu politics.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 14:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 14:39 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us