M K Stalin urges President Murmu to give assent to Tamil Nadu's anti-NEET bill

The Tamil Nadu Assembly, in September 2021, had passed the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill seeking exemption from NEET, but Governor R N Ravi returned the same in February 2022. However, the Assembly re-enacted the Bill within a few days and sent it back to the Governor, who referred it to the President in May 2022.

The Union Home Ministry sought replies from the Tamil Nadu government on comments received from the Union Ministries of Health and Family Welfare, Education, and Ayush on different dates.

“The replies have been provided expeditiously,” Stalin said, adding that since there was no progress after the replies, he wrote a letter to the President on August 14, 2023, highlighting the adverse impacts due to the delay, which include lost opportunities for the underprivileged students and many cases of student suicides.

The latest queries from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have also been answered, but unfortunately, the assent to the Bill has not been provided till now, Stalin told Murmu.

"In this scenario, I once again wish to reiterate that the inordinate delay in granting assent to our Bill has deprived medical admissions for many deserving students who could not afford costly coaching facilities and has effectively stalled the intent of the broad legislative, political and social consensus in Tamil Nadu,” the Chief Minister added.