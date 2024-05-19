Madras HC allows man to roll over used banana leaves as part of ritual: Report

The HC's ruling came in connection to a petition filed by P Naveen Kumar, who happens to be a devotee of Sri Sadasiva Brahmendral. It is believed that Brahmendral had attained 'jeeva samaadhi' in Nerur village of the Karur district.

Brahmendral's devotees have been performing the roll-over for several decades on his samaadhi day.

According to TOI, the Madras HC had banned the practice in 2015 and had ordered authorities to not permit anyone to roll over banana leaves left after having meals.

Filling a petition, Kumar claimed that he had vowed to perform the roll-over on May 18, and that it was a 120-year-old ritual.

Acknowledging his petition, Justice Swaminanathan agreed and said that the petitioner has a guaranteed fundamental right under the Article 25(1) of the Constitution to carry out his religious vows.

According to TOI, he also said, "Article 19(1)(d) states that all citizens shall have the right to move freely throughout India. This right is subject to only reasonable restrictions envisaged under article 19(5). Right to move cannot be confined to walking or vehicular transportation. It would include angapradakshanam also."

Justice Swaminathan also declared the HC's 2015 ban order on the roll-over 'null and void' noting that the order was passed without hearing the necessary parties.