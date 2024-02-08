Madras HC refuses to quash summons issued to state BJP chief Annamalai in hate speech case

It is clear that there exists a prima facie intent to create hatred towards a particular religion, the judge asserted saying, "These statements were made by a person of stature, whose words have a lot of impact on the masses and, as a result, they, prima facie, have a psychological impact on the targeted group."

Stating that the petitioner's counsel would argue that there was no material to show that the statements made by his client created enmity or hatred or ill-will or disturb public tranquility, the judge cited the significance of the Supreme Court decision in the case of Pravasi Bhalai Sangathan.

The apex court made it very clear that every such hate speech need not immediately result in violence or disturbance to public order and that it can have various impacts on the group to which such statements are aimed at, he recalled.