Madras High Court sentences Tamil Nadu IPS officer in contempt case filed by Dhoni

Chennai: The Madras High Court (HC) on Friday sentenced IPS officer G Sampath Kumar to 15 days' imprisonment in a contempt of court case filed by former Indian cricket team captain M S Dhoni.

A division bench comprising Justices S S Sundar and Sunder Mohan, however, suspended the operation of the sentence for 30 days to enable Sampath Kumar to prefer an appeal against the sentence.

The ace cricketer had filed the contempt of court case against the IPS officer for having allegedly made contumacious remarks against the Supreme Court and the High Court.