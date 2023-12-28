'Man with a golden heart', 'humanitarian': Condolences pour in for DMDK founder Vijayakanth

CHENNAI: Condolences poured in from across the country for Tamil actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakanth with political leaders and film personalities recalling his “braveness”, philanthropical nature, and his rustic nature that endeared him to the masses.
The Tamil Nadu government announced that Vijayakanth’s last rites on Friday at his party office in Koyambedu will be conducted with full state honours, as a mark of recognition of his service to the people of the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who termed Vijayakanth as a legend of the Tamil film world, recalled his charismatic performances that captured the hearts of millions, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his contributions to cinema and politics have left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions.
“As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti,” Modi said in his message.
Gandhi said he was saddened by Vijayakanth’s demise and extended his condolences to Vijayakanth’s family and fans during “this difficult time.”
Chief Minister M K Stalin, who enjoyed friendly relations with Vijayakanth despite they being on two sides of the political spectrum, said the late actor immersed himself in every role he assumed in his life, be it the President of the South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA), leader of the DMDK, or as the Leader of the Opposition.
“No one can forget the tearful video that Vijayakanth released from abroad after the death of M Karunanidhi and the way he drove straight to his memorial to pay his respects immediately after landing at the Chennai Airport.
“The death of Vijayakanth, who is fondly known as Captain by his fans, is an irreparable loss to Tamil Nadu and the film world,” Stalin added.
In his condolence message, actor Kamal Haasan said Vijayakanth was a revolutionary artist who was loved by everyone for the success he achieved in film and political arenas. “He is a great humanitarian and he created a new path in Tamil Nadu politics. His heart always beat for the poor. He will remain forever in our memories,” he said.
Telugu superstar K Chiranjeevi said he was heartbroken to know about Vijayakanth’s death. “He was a wonderful human being, Hero of the masses, a multi-faceted personality, and an astute politician. Though he never acted in straight Telugu films, he is hugely popular and loved by Telugu audiences too,” he said.
“Our beloved ‘Captain’ has left us too soon leaving an irreplaceable void! My heartfelt condolences to his numerous fans, family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace,” Chiranjeevi added.
Another Telugu star Junior NTR too said he was saddened to learn about Vijayakanth's passing. “A true powerhouse in both cinema and politics. May his soul find eternal peace. My thoughts are with his family and friends,” he added.
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, whose first film was in Tamil courtesy Vijayakanth, said he owes his career to the actor.
“Kallazhagar -- my first film ever was a gift from the legend Vijayakanth sir He came across this still of mine and in no time I was filming with him. I owe my career to him. Will miss you so much sir. RIP CAPTAIN,” Sood posted on X platform with his picture that caught the late actor’s attention.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said: “A great artist, a people's hero and a human being with a heart of gold, ‘Captain' Vijayakanth will always be remembered with respect and admiration. My heartfelt condolences to his family and all those who loved and believed in him.”