'Man with a golden heart', 'humanitarian': Condolences pour in for DMDK founder Vijayakanth

CHENNAI: Condolences poured in from across the country for Tamil actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakanth with political leaders and film personalities recalling his “braveness”, philanthropical nature, and his rustic nature that endeared him to the masses.

The Tamil Nadu government announced that Vijayakanth’s last rites on Friday at his party office in Koyambedu will be conducted with full state honours, as a mark of recognition of his service to the people of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who termed Vijayakanth as a legend of the Tamil film world, recalled his charismatic performances that captured the hearts of millions, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his contributions to cinema and politics have left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions.

“As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti,” Modi said in his message.

Gandhi said he was saddened by Vijayakanth’s demise and extended his condolences to Vijayakanth’s family and fans during “this difficult time.”

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who enjoyed friendly relations with Vijayakanth despite they being on two sides of the political spectrum, said the late actor immersed himself in every role he assumed in his life, be it the President of the South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA), leader of the DMDK, or as the Leader of the Opposition.

“No one can forget the tearful video that Vijayakanth released from abroad after the death of M Karunanidhi and the way he drove straight to his memorial to pay his respects immediately after landing at the Chennai Airport.