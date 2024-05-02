'Methagu' music composer Praveen Kumar passes away at 28

Music composer Praveen Kumar, who composed music for Tamil movies, passed away on Thursday morning due to a prolonged illness. He was 28.

Praveen Kumar was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday (May 1) afternoon. He breathed his last today at 6.30 am.

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves in the Tamil cinema industry with many offering condolences and tributes to the rising musician.

The funeral procession is scheduled to take place at his residence today at 6 pm. Celebrities are expected to visit his residence to pay their respects.

A budding name in Tamil music industry, Praveen proved his mettle in music by scoring music for Tamil movies Methagu (2021) and Raakadhan (2023).