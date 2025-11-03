<p>Chennai: Terming Narendra Modi’s allegations that DMK cadres were harassing migrant workers from Bihar as an “election stunt”, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said such statements reflect the BJP’s frustration at not able to succeed electorally in the state and dared the Prime Minister to repeat his remarks in Tamil Nadu. </p><p>In his address after solemnising the wedding of the son of Dharmapuri DMK MP A Mani, Stalin also spoke in detail about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and alleged that the exercise was aimed at removing genuine voters. </p>.DMK govt announces welfare schemes for conservancy workers .<p>He also took a swipe at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s “double speak” on the exercise, saying while he doubts the intentions of the Election Commission of India, he remains silent as he fears the BJP. </p><p>“I want to reiterate that BJP can never achieve anything in Tamil Nadu. No amount of their conspiracy theories or misinformation campaigns will work here. It is the continuous failure of their strategies that have made them hostile against us,” Stalin said. </p>.A day after meeting OPS and TTV, Sengottaiyan expelled from AIADMK; EPS remains firm on not accommodating rebels .<p>Referring to Modi’s statement in Bihar, Stalin said the Prime Minister’s speech showed nothing but his hatred towards Tamil Nadu and asked him to look at the interviews given by migrants from Bihar praising infrastructure in the state and opportunities given to them. </p><p>“…but Modi spoke otherwise in Bihar, focusing solely on vote politics. I ask whether Prime Minister Modi will have the courage to say the same in Tamil Nadu. No amount of false propaganda can stop the DMK-led alliance from winning the 2026 assembly polls,” he added. </p><p>Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) told the Madras High Court that the SIR in Tamil Nadu to be undertaken from November 4 to December 4 will lead to creation of a fresh list of eligible voters in the state.</p><p>ECI’s standing counsel, Niranjan Rajagopalan, made the submission before the bench of Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and justice G Arul Murugan during the hearing of petitions seeking for purification of electoral rolls in T. Nagar and Tambaram assembly constituencies in Chennai. </p><p>Rajagopalan said while the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls undertaken annually and also before every assembly or Lok Sabha polls, the SIR is different as it would lead to creation of new electoral rolls. </p>