NCW asks Tamil Nadu police to book Mansoor Ali Khan over comments on Trisha Krishnan

Chennai: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to register a case against Tamil film actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his “derogatory remarks” on popular actor Trisha Krishnan. Taking up the case suo motu, the NCW asked Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal to invoke Section 509 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant laws against Khan.
“The National Commission for Women is deeply concerned about the derogatory remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan towards actress Trisha Krishna. We're taking suo motu in this matter directing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws. Such remarks normalize violence against women and must be condemned,” it said in a statement.
Khan, who is popular for his villain roles, had last week said that he had hoped to have a “rape scene” with Trisha in Leo with Vijay in the lead role like in his older films with actor-turned-politicians Khushbu Sundar, a member of the NCW, and Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja Selvamani.
His remarks stoked a major controversy with several actors, including Khushbu, Roja and Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, condemning his statement.
“A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste,” Trisha said in a statement.
“He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind,” she added.