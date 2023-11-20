NCW asks Tamil Nadu police to book Mansoor Ali Khan over comments on Trisha Krishnan

Chennai: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu Police to register a case against Tamil film actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his “derogatory remarks” on popular actor Trisha Krishnan. Taking up the case suo motu, the NCW asked Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal to invoke Section 509 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant laws against Khan.

“The National Commission for Women is deeply concerned about the derogatory remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan towards actress Trisha Krishna. We're taking suo motu in this matter directing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws. Such remarks normalize violence against women and must be condemned,” it said in a statement.

Khan, who is popular for his villain roles, had last week said that he had hoped to have a “rape scene” with Trisha in Leo with Vijay in the lead role like in his older films with actor-turned-politicians Khushbu Sundar, a member of the NCW, and Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja Selvamani.