New railway bridge in Rameswaram likely to be operational soon

The vertical lift span, which has been fabricated away from the sea coast and approved by RDSO (Research Designs and Standards Organisation), has been launched for 200 metres in the sea and will cover the remaining 228 metres of the total 428 metres in the coming weeks.

"The final launch of the vertical span will take time as it is being moved slowly to its position. The vertical span is being moved in the sea from the Rameswaram side of the bridge", a senior Southern Railway official told DH.

The official added that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), which is constructing the bridge, plans to complete the construction by June following which a slew of tests will be conducted before the brand-new bridge is thrown open for rail traffic.

"Since the construction is inside the sea and it is a challenging task, we have had to push deadlines. We hope to resume commercial train operations by the end of 2024", another official said.

Being built at an estimated cost of Rs 280 crore, the bridge will lift up vertically, allowing even ships that are large in size to also pass through the Rameswaram coast now.

While the track has been linked for 1.50 km from Mandapam-end and trial movement of goods train (BFR with OHE masts) has been done, remaining length of 0.60 km of track will be laid along with launching of approach spans from Pamban End.

The second official said a lifting tower has been erected on Mandapam end of navigation channel and the same is under erection on Pamban end of the channel.

PTI on May 9 quoted a senior RNVL official to say that the biggest challenge in the project is the 2.65 degree of curved alignment of the new bridge.

"Had it been straight, we would have moved it faster. Once we cross the curved portion, we can expedite its movement. We have taken a huge precaution while moving it in the sea as its size and weight requires great precision at each step", the official told PTI.

The old structure, which is a major tourist attraction for pilgrims visiting Rameswaram and Dhanuskodi, was severely damaged by a cyclone in 1964 that flattened the tiny island of Dhanuskodi, but was restored in a record 46 days by a team of engineers led by the then young E Sreerdharan, now known as India’s "Metro Man".