Normal life hit due to heavy rains in Nilgiris

The MeT Department said heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris district and ghat areas of Coimbatore district on Wednesday and Thursday. People were also inconvenienced due to the nail biting cold in Nilgiris.

Avalanche in Nilgiris recorded the highest rainfall in the state with 34 cm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on July 16 followed by Upper Bhavani (22 cm), Devala (15 cm), Valparai, a scenic town in Coimbatore district (8 cm), and Ooty (3 cm).

Overall, the Nilgiris district recorded 6.7 cm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on July 16, the IMD said.

The rains in western ghats in Karnataka is also good news for Tamil Nadu as the inflow into the Stalin Reservoir in Mettur, lifeline of lakhs of farmers in the Cauvery Delta region, is expected to witness an increase. The inflow into Biligundlu, the entry point of Cauvery into Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, shot up to 21,000 cusecs at 1.30 pm.