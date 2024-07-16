NTK leader murder case: 4 arrested in Tamil Nadu

Madurai: Four people were arrested in connection with the murder a senior functionary of Naam Tamilar Katchi. The victim was hacked to death by an unidentified gang in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Tuesday

The arrest was made by the Tallakulam police hours after his murder over a property dispute among the family, they said.

The functionary - Balasubramanian - was on a morning walk when he was chased and done to death by the gang, a police official said.