Homeindiatamil nadu

PM Narendra Modi wishes Rajinikanth speedy recovery

The 73-year-old actor is currently hospitalised following a non-surgical procedure for an issue in the main blood vessel of his heart, at a private hospital in Chennai.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 06:15 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 06:15 IST
India NewsTamil NaduNarendra ModiRajinikanth

