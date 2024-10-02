PM Narendra Modi wishes Rajinikanth speedy recovery

<p>Chennai: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Wednesday enquired about Tamil superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajinikanth-undergoes-non-surgical-procedure-condition-stable-3215237">Rajinikanth's health</a> with his wife Latha over phone and conveyed his wishes for the actor's speedy recovery.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Tamil Nadu BJP chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/author/k-annamalai">K Annamalai</a> said, PM Modi spoke to Latha Rajinikanth today to inquire about the health of Rajinikanth. "The PM was informed about the well-being of Thiru Rajinikanth post-surgery & PM wished him a speedy recovery." </p>.<p>The 73-year-old actor is currently hospitalised following a non-surgical procedure for an issue in the main blood vessel of his heart, at a private hospital in Chennai.</p>.<p>Rajinikanth is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days.</p>