JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

PMK joins BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu in major boost for saffron camp ahead of Lok Sabha elections

The PMK joining the BJP is a boost since the former has a committed vote bank of around 6 per cent and is very influential among Vanniyars, a dominant backward caste in Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 14:04 IST

Follow Us

In a major boost to the BJP alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the influential Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) on Monday joined the alliance led by the saffron party.

“We have decided to go with the BJP for Lok Sabha polls,” PMK general secretary Vadivel Ravanan told reporters.

The decision comes after protracted discussions between the two parties for the past couple of weeks.

The PMK joining the BJP is a boost since the former has a committed vote bank of around 6 per cent and is very influential among Vanniyars, a dominant backward caste in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 18 March 2024, 14:04 IST)
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsPMKLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT