Politics of weaponising religion won’t work in Tamil Nadu, says IT Minister PTR

Talking about the propaganda vs outcome debate vis-à-vis the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, Thiaga Rajan said India should be doing a “lot more” as there is a global demand for a trading partner to replace China after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We should be doing a lot more and it should show in the results and has to translate into actual Improvement of quality of life for people before it is meaningful. Otherwise, it is just propaganda and anybody can drive propaganda,” he said when asked why can’t the BJP government be appreciated for “bringing growth.”

He also batted for greater devolution of powers to states and to local bodies by citing examples from across the world, including in China where there is no pan-nation permission for starting banks as nod should be sought separately for each province.

“The notion of democracy is inexplicably linked with the notion of self-determination. We will have to move power closer to the people,” he said, adding that issues like water should be decided by the municipal authorities and not by the Union.

He also said one of the main reasons for growth in South India was because of the stress on social justice, education, and equal rights for women. “The higher capital GDP is the direct result of the higher education level, and weighted average, which is a direct result of greater inclusion and social justice,” he added.