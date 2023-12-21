Ponmudy's conviction: DMK says it's 'not a setback'

Chennai: The sentencing of K Ponmudy, who held the Higher Education portfolio, to three years in jail in a disproportionate assets case, has come as a year-end shocker to the ruling DMK, which on Thursday downplayed its senior leader being sent to prison as "not a setback".

The sentence delivered by the Madras High Court comes nearly six months after Minister V Senthil Balaji was arrested by the enforcement directorate in connection with a money laundering case. He continues to serve as a minister without portfolio.