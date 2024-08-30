Pradhan writes to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin over non-signing of PM SHRI scheme MoU

New Delhi: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday wrote to Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin for not signing a Memorandum of Understanding for the The PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI scheme).

In his letter, Pradhan said that the state of Tamil Nadu gave an undertaking dated March 15, 2024, expressing its willingness to sign the MoU for the academic year 2024-25. “After receiving the undertaking, a draft MoU was sent by the Department of School Education & Literacy (DOSEL) to Tamil Nadu. However, I was surprised to see that the state responded with a modified MoU wherein a key paragraph referring to the implementation of NEP, 2020, in entirety has been dropped,” Pradhan wrote.