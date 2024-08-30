Pradhan writes to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin over non-signing of PM SHRI scheme MoU

New Delhi: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday wrote to Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin for not signing a Memorandum of Understanding for the The PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI scheme).
In his letter, Pradhan said that the state of Tamil Nadu gave an undertaking dated March 15, 2024, expressing its willingness to sign the MoU for the academic year 2024-25. “After receiving the undertaking, a draft MoU was sent by the Department of School Education & Literacy (DOSEL) to Tamil Nadu. However, I was surprised to see that the state responded with a modified MoU wherein a key paragraph referring to the implementation of NEP, 2020, in entirety has been dropped,” Pradhan wrote.
As per the government, the scheme aims to upgrade 14,500 schools to benefit 18 lakh students. For the first phase, 6,448 schools from 28 states and Union territories will be taken up for upgradation.
“Just as the state is implementing the Samagra Shiksha scheme that is aligned with NEP, 2020, it would be appropriate that the state comes forward to implement and showcase all the initiatives of NEP, 2020, under the PM SHRI scheme in order to develop government schools of the state as exemplar schools to facilitate best school education services,” Pradhan added in his letter.
Pradhan also took to social media to highlight the issue. “Political agendas should not overshadow our children's education and future. I urge the CM to prioritise our children's right to world-class education over political differences. Anything less would be a great betrayal to our children,” Pradhan posted on X.
Published 30 August 2024, 16:28 IST