Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Rahul Gandhi sounds poll bugle in Tamil Nadu with support for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'

Gandhi’s support to Vijay also comes days after the Congress laid the blame for the film not getting Censor clearance on the BJP-led Union Government.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 14:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 14:15 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsVijayTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us