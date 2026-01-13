Rahul Gandhi sounds poll bugle in Tamil Nadu with support for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'

<p>Chennai: On a day he was in Tamil Nadu to attend a school function, Leader of Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi </a>on Tuesday came out in support of actor-politician <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay </a>by terming the attempt to block <em>Jana Nayagan </em>movie as an “attack on Tamil culture.” </p><p>Rahul Gandhi’s X post, which came hours before he landed in Tamil Nadu, comes at a time when there is a visible strain in the relationship between Congress and its ally, the ruling DMK due to speculation that the national party was warming up to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam. His comments also come close on the heels of the Congress’ demand for a share in power is not being taken lightly by the DMK. </p><p>“Mr Modi, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people,” Gandhi wrote on his X page without tagging Vijay or his party. </p>.<p>However, the actor did not respond to Gandhi’s message till the time of writing. TVK leader C T R Nirmal Kumar said they will be able to share their reaction on the issue only after <em>Jana Nayagan</em> is released. </p>. <p>In Gudalur in The Nilgiris, where he addressed a function organised by a private school, Gandhi shared the stage with DMK deputy general secretary and Lok Sabha MP A Raja and spoke about the need to respect “multiple languages, different religions, and different ideas.”</p>.'Attack on Tamil culture': Rahul Gandhi supports Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan', attacks PM Modi over film certification.<p>Gandhi’s support to Vijay also comes days after the Congress laid the blame for <em>Jana Nayagan </em>not getting Censor clearance on the BJP-led Union Government, saying the people of Tamil Nadu will not tolerate “censorship of cinemas” for political gains and bow down to “politics of intimidation.”</p><p>Congress leaders told <em>DH</em> that Gandhi’s comments are a “clear attack on the BJP” and sends yet another signal that he would continue to oppose the RSS ideology of “misusing” institutions to settle political scores. “Rahul Gandhi supported Vijay even when his film Mersal faced protests from the BJP. And he has now come out in favour of Vijay when he is unfairly targeted by the Censor board,” a senior Congress leader said. </p><p>Another leader said the only way to interpret Gandhi’s tweet is to view it only from the prism of “anti-BJP” and not as “pro-Vijay” or “pro-TVK.” “The Congress has launched seat-sharing talks with the DMK and I think that is enough to scotch all speculation about alliance. Rahul’s statement exposes the BJP,” the leader added.</p>.'Jana Nayagan' row: If CBFC appeals again, it confirms political intent to stall film, says TVK.<p>The DMK reacted cautiously with its spokesperson T K S Elangovan also saying the Censor Board might have blocked <em>Jana Nayagan</em> since it might have criticised the BJP. </p><p>Congress leaders said while the actor-politician is anti-DMK one should remember that he is anti-BJP as well and that it was imperative on all secular forces to support him. The day also saw Tamil Nadu Youth Congress demanding a ban on <em>Parasakthi</em>, a movie backed by the DMK, for showing the party and its leaders like Indira Gandhi in poor light. </p>