'Regrettable to criticize T M Krishna for progressive political stances': Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

The CM, in a post on social media said, "It is regrettable that a section of people, due to hatred and with ulterior motives are criticising Krishna as he is continuously talking about the ordinary people and it is in the wake of his progressive political stand."

Stalin backing the noted singer comes against the background of some Carnatic musicians opposing the 'Sangita Kalanidhi' award announced days ago by The Music Academy for Krishna. Such musicians who opposed the award to Krishna had criticised Periyar EV Ramasamy.